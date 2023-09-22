Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Wadena County, Minnesota this week.

Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Laporte High School at Sebeka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Sebeka, MN

Sebeka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkers Prairie High School at Wadena Deer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Wadena, MN

Wadena, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Lake County Central High School at Menahga High School