How to Watch the Twins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Angels Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 218 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 720 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.199).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (10-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 31st of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Lopez is trying to secure his 20th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Lopez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 22nd straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|W 7-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Fernando Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Davis Daniel
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Tyler Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Luis Medina
