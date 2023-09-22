Twins vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (81-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on September 22.
The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (10-8) against the Angels and Davis Daniel.
Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have won 61 out of the 102 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered four games this season favored by -275 or more and is 3-1 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 720 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Davis Daniel
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Tyler Anderson
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Luis Medina
