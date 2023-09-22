Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roseau County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Roseau County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Frazee-Vergas High School at Warroad High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Warroad, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseau High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
