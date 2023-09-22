Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Redwood County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Cathedral High School at Cedar Mountain Schools

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22

6:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Morgan, MN

Morgan, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pipestone Area High School at Redwood Valley High School