Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Redwood County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cathedral High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pipestone Area High School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
