This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Ramsey County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

St Paul Central High School at St Paul Johnson High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on September 22

3:45 PM CT on September 22 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN Conference: Saint Paul City

Saint Paul City How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia Academy at Breck School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tartan High School at Apple Valley High School