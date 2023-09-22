Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Ramsey County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
St Paul Central High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Saint Paul City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Academy at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tartan High School at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
