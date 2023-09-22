This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Ramsey County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Dakota County
  • Lake of the Woods County
  • Olmsted County

    • Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    St Paul Central High School at St Paul Johnson High School

    • Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Saint Paul, MN
    • Conference: Saint Paul City
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concordia Academy at Breck School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tartan High School at Apple Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Apple Valley, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

