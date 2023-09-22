Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nobles County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Nobles County, Minnesota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Nobles County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Murray County Central High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Adrian, MN
- Conference: Red Rock
- How to Stream: Watch Here
