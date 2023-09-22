High school football is happening this week in Mower County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Le Sueur County
  • Cass County
  • Yellow Medicine County
  • Brown County
  • Dakota County
  • Hubbard County
  • Nobles County
  • Wadena County
  • Lake of the Woods County
  • Saint Louis County

    • Mower County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Southland High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Le Roy, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.