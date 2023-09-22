High school football action in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Yellow Medicine East High School at Dawson-Boyd High School