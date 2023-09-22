Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Kanabec County, Minnesota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Kanabec County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Mora High School at North Branch High School