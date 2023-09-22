Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hubbard County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Hubbard County, Minnesota is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Hubbard County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Roseau High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laporte High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
