Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
DeLaSalle High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneapolis Southwest High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Richfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mound Westonka High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia Academy at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fridley High School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.