Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Friday

DeLaSalle High School at North Community High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22

6:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22

6:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Columbia Heights High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22

6:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minneapolis Southwest High School at Washburn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22

6:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Academy Of Holy Angels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Richfield, MN

Richfield, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mound Westonka High School at Providence Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia Academy at Breck School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fridley High School at St. Anthony Village High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Brooklyn Center High School