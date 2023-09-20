Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) and Minnesota Twins (80-72) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (4-6) for the Reds and Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (715 total, 4.7 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

