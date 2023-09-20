Twins vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) and Minnesota Twins (80-72) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (4-6) for the Reds and Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Minnesota scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (715 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Mason Miller
