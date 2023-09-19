Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) and the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 19.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (5-7) for the Twins and Fernando Cruz (0-1) for the Reds.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 101 games this season and won 60 (59.4%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 79 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 46-33 in those contests.

The Twins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 708 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule