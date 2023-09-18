Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Minnesota Vikings are 20th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.
- Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 away from home.
- As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+6600
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+3300
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+3300
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
