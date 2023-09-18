Monday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) and Minnesota Twins (79-71) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 18.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Connor Phillips.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 60, or 60%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 31-25, a 55.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 705 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule