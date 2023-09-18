Saints vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) square off on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes.
Before the Saints square off against the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Saints vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|3
|39.5
|-165
|+140
Saints vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
New Orleans Saints
- In seven games last season, the Saints and their opponents scored more than 39.5 combined points.
- The average point total in New Orleans' contests last season was 42.2, 2.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Saints were 6-10-0 against the spread last year.
- The Saints finished with a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
- New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- Carolina played 10 games last season that ended with a combined score over 39.5 points.
- Carolina's matchups last year had a 41.2-point average over/under, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Panthers were 8-8-0 last season.
- Last season, the Panthers were the underdog 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.
- Carolina had a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Saints vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Saints
|19.4
|22
|20.3
|9
|42.2
|7
|Panthers
|20.4
|20
|22.0
|19
|41.2
|10
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|43.6
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|23.4
|22.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-0
|4-5-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|1-4
|2-4
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.0
|24.1
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-6
|5-1
|2-5
