Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (78-71) taking on the Chicago White Sox (57-92) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (7-7) for the Twins and Dylan Cease (7-7) for the White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 59 (59.6%) of those contests.
- Minnesota is 27-22 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 701 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
|September 13
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Abbott
|September 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers
