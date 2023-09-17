Carlos Correa and Andrew Vaughn will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth-best in MLB play with 211 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .424.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 701 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 30th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 167 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Gray has collected 15 quality starts this year.

Gray will try to record his 27th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers

