Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx (19-21) hit the road to square off against Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, September 17. Game time is 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut's most recent game ended in a win over Minnesota 90-60 at home. DeWanna Bonner (17 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST, 35.3 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Rebecca Allen (15 PTS, 4 STL, 2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) led the Sun, while Kayla McBride (16 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Collier (14 PTS, 2 BLK, 41.7 FG%) paced the Lynx.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-500 to win)

Sun (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+375 to win)

Lynx (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are ninth in the league in points scored (80.2 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (85.0).

At 34.3 rebounds per game and 35.2 rebounds conceded, Minnesota is sixth and ninth in the WNBA, respectively.

With 19.4 assists per game, the Lynx are sixth in the league.

With 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, Minnesota is sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.

The Lynx are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.9. It is ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.7%.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx are better offensively, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 79.6 away. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 86.7 points per game at home, and 83.3 away.

Minnesota pulls down more rebounds per game at home (34.8) than away (33.7), but also gives up more points at home (35.6) than away (34.9).

At home the Lynx are picking up 20.3 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (18.6).

This season, Minnesota is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than on the road (13.7). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than on the road (13.0).

The Lynx drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.7) than away (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (32.5%).

At home Minnesota concedes 8.7 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (9.1). It concedes 36.1% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.7% higher than away (35.4%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have been the underdog 27 times and won 11, or 40.7%, of those games.

This season, the Lynx have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has beaten the spread 20 times in 40 games.

Against the spread, as a 9.5-point underdog or greater, Minnesota is 3-6.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lynx have a 21.1% chance to win.

