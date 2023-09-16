SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all nine games involving teams from the SWAC.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Memorial Lions at Grambling Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miles Golden Bears at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|UAPB Sports Network
|West Florida Argonauts at Florida A&M Rattlers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at SMU Mustangs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Southern Tigers at Rice Owls
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Southern Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|McNeese Cowboys at Alcorn State Braves
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Braves All-Access
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Delta State Statesmen
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FloSports
|Jackson State Tigers at Texas State Bobcats
|8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
