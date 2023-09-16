Pablo Lopez starts for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in MLB action with 211 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .425 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (695 total).

The Twins rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.201).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Lopez is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for his 21st straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.