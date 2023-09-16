The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

TCU sports the 81st-ranked defense this year (25.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with 41.5 points per game. Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 443.5 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst. On offense, it ranks 72nd with 388.5 total yards per contest.

TCU vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

TCU vs. Houston Key Statistics

TCU Houston 491.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (83rd) 414 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (102nd) 195.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (81st) 296 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 542 yards, completing 69.4% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has racked up 231 yards on 33 carries.

Warren Thompson's leads his squad with 110 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 10 targets).

John Paul Richardson has put up an 87-yard season so far, hauling in seven passes on nine targets.

Jared Wiley has a total of 78 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 493 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 88 yards (44 ypg) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.

Tony Mathis has run for 98 yards on 16 carries so far this year.

Sam Brown has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 244 (122 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Joseph Manjack IV has totaled 102 receiving yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Matthew Golden's nine receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 96 yards (48 ypg) and three touchdowns.

