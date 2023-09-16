The Purdue Boilermakers should come out on top in their game against the Syracuse Orange at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Purdue (+2.5) Toss Up (56.5) Purdue 33, Syracuse 23

Week 3 Predictions

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Orange have won once against the spread this season.

Syracuse is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The average point total for Syracuse games this season is 56.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Boilermakers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Boilermakers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Purdue games this year have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 8.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Orange vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 56.5 3.5 56.5 3.5 -- -- Purdue 29.5 28.0 35.0 39.0 24.0 17.0

