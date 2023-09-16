The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

12:00 PM ET

FOX

Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Penn State vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Penn State vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Penn State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Illinois has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Penn State & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the Big Ten +500 Bet $100 to win $500 Illinois To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

