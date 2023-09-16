The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) match up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Offensively, North Carolina ranks 44th in the FBS with 35.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 81st in points allowed (422.5 points allowed per contest). Minnesota's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 223.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 332 total yards per game, which ranks 105th.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Minnesota North Carolina 332 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482 (39th) 223.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.5 (96th) 175.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (8th) 156.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (65th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 313 yards on 34-of-59 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 34 times for 196 yards (98 per game) with one touchdown.

Sean Tyler has piled up 134 yards (on 27 carries).

Daniel Jackson has racked up 110 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 108 yards (54 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's seven catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 50 yards (25 ypg).

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has recorded 477 yards (238.5 ypg) on 45-of-62 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (41 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has 271 rushing yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, British Brooks has carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game).

Kobe Paysour's leads his squad with 139 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 18 targets) and scored one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has caught seven passes for 115 yards (57.5 yards per game) this year.

John Copenhaver has racked up three receptions for 52 yards, an average of 26 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

