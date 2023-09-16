After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Jason Dufner is currently third with a score of -6.

Looking to wager on Jason Dufner at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Dufner has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 39 -4 262 0 11 1 1 $384,700

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Dufner finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 175 yards shorter than the average course Dufner has played in the past year (7,298).

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Dufner shot better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.00 strokes).

Dufner carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Dufner did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Dufner carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent outing, Dufner's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Dufner ended the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Dufner finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Dufner's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.