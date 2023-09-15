If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Lac Qui Parle Valley High School at Yellow Medicine East High School