If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wright County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Freeborn County
  • Pipestone County
  • Crow Wing County
  • Steele County
  • Hubbard County
  • Itasca County
  • Big Stone County
  • Houston County
  • Cass County
  • Dakota County

    • Wright County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Annandale High School at Spectrum High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Elk River, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coon Rapids High School at St. Michael Albertville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Saint Michael, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.