Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Wright County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wright County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wright County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Annandale High School at Spectrum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Elk River, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coon Rapids High School at St. Michael Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Saint Michael, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
