High school football is on the schedule this week in Wadena County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Cromwell-Wright High School at Sebeka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Sebeka, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wrenshall High School at Verndale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Verndale, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

