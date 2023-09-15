Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Wadena County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Wadena County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cromwell-Wright High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wrenshall High School at Verndale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Verndale, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
