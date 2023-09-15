High school football is on the schedule this week in Wadena County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Cromwell-Wright High School at Sebeka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sebeka, MN

Sebeka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wrenshall High School at Verndale High School