Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Saint Louis County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Hibbing High School at Proctor High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Proctor, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mille Lacs Raiders - Onamia at Chisholm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Chisholm, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cherry School at Bigfork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bigfork, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Woods High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mountain Iron, MN
    • Conference: Arrowhead
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

