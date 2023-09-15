Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Saint Louis County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Hibbing High School at Proctor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Proctor, MN

Proctor, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mille Lacs Raiders - Onamia at Chisholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Chisholm, MN

Chisholm, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherry School at Bigfork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bigfork, MN

Bigfork, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

North Woods High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School