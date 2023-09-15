Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Renville County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Renville County, Minnesota this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Renville County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Minneota High School at Bold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Olivia, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
