Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Redwood County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school football action in Redwood County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Mountain Schools at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Rock Central High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.