Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Pipestone County, Minnesota this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Pipestone County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Maple River High School at Pipestone Area High School