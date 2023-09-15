Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies are 10th-best in baseball with 195 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.258).

Philadelphia scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (714 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Philadelphia has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.247).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 666 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.456 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Nola (12-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 176 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 30th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Nola has 13 quality starts this year.

Nola will try to secure his 26th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 29 outings this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Thompson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Ranger Suárez Steven Okert 9/11/2023 Braves L 10-8 Home Taijuan Walker Charlie Morton 9/11/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Kyle Wright 9/12/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Zack Wheeler Max Fried 9/13/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Aaron Nola Zack Thompson 9/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Ranger Suárez Miles Mikolas 9/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Taijuan Walker Dakota Hudson 9/18/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Kyle Wright 9/19/2023 Braves - Away Cristopher Sanchez Max Fried 9/20/2023 Braves - Away Aaron Nola Spencer Strider

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.