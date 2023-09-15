Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    New York Mills High School at Parkers Prairie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

