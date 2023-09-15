Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lyon County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Carlton County
  • Cass County
  • Houston County
  • Hubbard County
  • Redwood County
  • Blue Earth County
  • Clay County
  • Steele County
  • Hennepin County
  • Freeborn County

    • Lyon County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Martin County West High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Tracy, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeview High School at Dawson-Boyd High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dawson, MN
    • Conference: Camden
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Minneota High School at Bold High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Olivia, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.