Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Houston County, Minnesota this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Houston County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Grove High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.