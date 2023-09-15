Want to know how to watch high school football games in Houston County, Minnesota this week? We have what you need here.

    • Houston County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Houston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Houston, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Grove High School at Lanesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lanesboro, MN
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

