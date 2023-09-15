If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Freeborn County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Kingsland High School at Alden-Conger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Alden, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

