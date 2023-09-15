Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Fillmore County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Brown County
  • Anoka County
  • Ramsey County
  • Lac qui Parle County
  • Big Stone County
  • Carlton County
  • Todd County
  • Le Sueur County
  • Pipestone County
  • Steele County

    • Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Mabel Canton High School at Southland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Adams, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Grove High School at Lanesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lanesboro, MN
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingsland High School at Alden-Conger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Alden, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.