If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dakota County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Roseau County
  • Big Stone County
  • Koochiching County
  • Freeborn County
  • Redwood County
  • Yellow Medicine County
  • Clay County
  • Wadena County
  • Martin County
  • Hennepin County

    • Dakota County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Roseville High School at Burnsville High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Burnsville, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Simley High School at Fridley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.