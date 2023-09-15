Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Blue Earth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Blue Earth County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Maple River High School at Pipestone Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pipestone, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.