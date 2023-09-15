Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Anoka County, Minnesota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Redwood County
  • Todd County
  • Stearns County
  • Freeborn County
  • Roseau County
  • Carlton County
  • Itasca County
  • Rock County
  • Houston County
  • Otter Tail County

    • Anoka County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Coon Rapids High School at St. Michael Albertville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Saint Michael, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.