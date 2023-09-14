Vikings vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 2
Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, September 14 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Vikings are coming off of a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 20-17.
The Eagles enter this matchup following a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|Out
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Ribs
|Out
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|Ribs
|Out
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Ribs
|Questionable
Vikings vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Vikings Season Insights (2022)
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, the Vikings put up better results on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
- Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (25.1 points allowed per game), Minnesota had more success offensively, ranking eighth in the NFL by putting up 24.9 points per game.
- With 265.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings were forced to rely on their sixth-ranked passing offense (263.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Minnesota totaled 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 20th, allowing 123.1 rushing yards per game.
- With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Vikings (+2) owned the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.
Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-275), Vikings (+220)
- Total: 49 points
