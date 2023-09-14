Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (76-70) and the Chicago White Sox (56-90) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 14.
The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (4-7) against the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-5).
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 57 out of the 96 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered 18 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 11-7 in those contests.
- The Twins have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 675 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Kenta Maeda vs David Peterson
|September 10
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Tylor Megill
|September 11
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 12
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
|September 13
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Dylan Cease
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Andrew Abbott
|September 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
