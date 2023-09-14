Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in baseball with 207 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (675 total).

The Twins' .321 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.206).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Maeda is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season.

Maeda will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Dylan Cease 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda -

