T.J. Hockenson will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hockenson put together a strong campaign a year ago, delivering six receiving touchdowns and 914 yards (53.8 ypg).

Hockenson vs. the Eagles

Hockenson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD Against Philadelphia last season, four players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Eagles last season, 20 players caught a TD pass.

Philadelphia allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

The Eagles were the NFL's best defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 179.8 passing yards per game.

The Eagles' defense was ranked 11th in the NFL with 22 passing TDs conceded last year.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (0)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In nine of his 17 games last season (52.9%), Hockenson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 914 receiving yards on 129 targets last year, he was 86th in the NFL (7.1 yards per target).

Hockenson caught a touchdown pass in four of 17 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs twice.

Hockenson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2022 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 179 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 TAR / 13 REC / 109 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 12 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 11 TAR / 10 REC / 129 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

