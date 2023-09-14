Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Roseau County, Minnesota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Dakota County
  • Stearns County
  • Renville County
  • Mower County
  • Ramsey County
  • Saint Louis County
  • Blue Earth County
  • Brown County
  • Cass County
  • Freeborn County

    • Roseau County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hawley High School at Roseau High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Roseau, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Warroad High School at Park Rapids Area High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Park Rapids, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.