Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week? We have you covered below.

    • Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Highland Park Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Roseville High School at Burnsville High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Burnsville, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

