Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Ramsey County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Highland Park Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Roseville High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
