Justin Jefferson will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Jefferson tallied 106.4 receiving yards per game last season and scored eight touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jefferson and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jefferson vs. the Eagles

Jefferson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD Against Philadelphia last season, four players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Philadelphia gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

The 179.8 passing yards the Eagles gave up on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's best defense against the pass.

The Eagles' defense was ranked 11th in the NFL at 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Watch Vikings vs Eagles on Fubo!

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 92.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jefferson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In 10 of his 16 games last season (62.5%), Jefferson went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 1,809 receiving yards on 184 targets last year, he was seventh in the NFL (9.8 yards per target).

In seven of 17 games last year, Jefferson had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple receiving TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jefferson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 11 TAR / 9 REC / 184 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 12 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 13 TAR / 10 REC / 147 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 TAR / 12 REC / 154 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 16 TAR / 10 REC / 193 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 11 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 TAR / 11 REC / 223 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 16 TAR / 12 REC / 123 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 TAR / 12 REC / 133 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 9 TAR / 7 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.